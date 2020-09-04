Dwayne Johnson Surprises High School Grad With Heartwarming Investment

Dwayne Johnson is making a special fan’s year.
The Rock took to Instagram to share a heartwarming story about high school graduate, Lorraine Angelakos, and his investment of $7 after she wrote him a letter asking him to speak at her high school graduation before the COVID-19 shutdown.
The $7 has a special meaning to the actor, as it was all he had in his pocket when he made his move to Hollywood.
“You guys may remember a young woman, a high school student, who graduated earlier this year from Pompano Beach High School in Florida. Her name is Lorraine Angelakos,” Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram. “Lorraine, if you remember or if you don’t, she wrote me this beautiful, inspiring letter asking me to speak to her high school for her high school graduation before COVID hit.”
He added, “In the letter that she wrote me that was so inspiring and incredible, so elegantly and beautifully articulated, she stapled seven bucks to the letter. This was a down payment because she knows what seven bucks means to me in my life.”
“Lorraine, I told you that I was going to do something special with that seven bucks,” Johnson continued. “And what I’ve done with that seven bucks — I kept my promise — I know you’re starting college this month and I want you to know that I’ve taken that seven bucks and opened an Acorns account in your name starting with seven bucks because its what I started with, so you’re starting it with it too.”
“Every week, for the rest of your four-year college education, acorns will be depositing seven bucks into your account.”
Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia teamed up with Acorns for a new program that encourages families to begin investing early for their children’s future.