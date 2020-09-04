Kourtney Kardashian Asks California Gov. To Ban ‘Toxic’ Chemicals From Cosmetics In New Bill

By Aynslee Darmon.

Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: CPImages
Kourtney Kardashian is using her voice for good.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star took to Twitter on Thursday, calling on California Governer Gavin Newsom to help ban “toxic” chemicals from cosmetics.

As fans of the reality series know, Kardashian is a huge advocate of clean beauty.

According to Fox News, the AB 2762 bill, or the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, was passed through the state Senate last week, right now the bill is waiting on Newsom to sign it.

“The Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act is another step closer to becoming law!” Kardashian tweeted. “The bill would ban 12 toxic chemicals from personal care products, like #mercury, #formaldehyde and #PFAS. Please sign #AB2762 @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom.”

She later added, “What are toxic chemicals like #mercury and #formaldehyde doing in cosmetics anyways.”

If passed, the bill would ban toxic ingredients in all beauty products starting in 2025.

