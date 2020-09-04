Candace Cameron Bure Would ‘Rather Share Jesus With People’ Than Fill In The Empty Co-Host Position On ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure is not planning on returning to “The View” any time soon.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Says Working On ‘The View’ Was Her ‘Most Difficult Job To Date,’ Admits Saying Goodbye To ‘Fuller House’ Has Been ‘Rough’

In fact, the “Fuller House” star says that she would “much rather share Jesus with people” than co-host the talk show again.

Speaking to Fox News, the 44-year-old actress revealed why she won’t be filling the empty space on “The View” panel.

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” Bure explained.

“Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion.”

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Adjusting To Being An Empty Nester: ‘It Went By So Fast’

She continued, “I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge.”

Bure co-hosted “The View” for almost a year alongside Raven Symoné, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg back in 2015.

During an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this year, Bure reminisced on the challenges she faced during her time working on the series.

“That was a super tough job. It helped me grow a lot, but that was the most difficult job I’ve had to date,” she shared. “You always feel like you’re fighting to speak your opinion.”

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure On Plans To Address Lori Loughlin’s Absence On ‘Fuller House’