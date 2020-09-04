Laverne Cox, Norman Lear To Be Honoured By Equality California

Laverne Cox is set to be honoured by Equality California.

According to Billboard, the “Orange Is The New Black” actress, 48, and Norman Lear will be celebrated by the organization virtually in the coming weeks as a part of the Golden State Equality Awards.

Lear will receive the Ally Leadership Award for his work on “All In The Family” and “The Jeffersons”. Gloria Estefan and Rita Moreno will present the honour.

Meanwhile, Cox, along with director Sam Feder and editor Amy Scholder will receive the Equality Visibility Award following their work on Netflix’s “Disclosure”.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg will receive the Equality Trailblazer Award.

The special night will also be filled with performances from Rufus Wainwright, Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond and Robin S.

“Pose” star Angelica Ross will host and Tig Notaro, Zachary Quinto, Bob the Drag Queen, Conrad Ricamora, Keiynan Lonsdale and Chelsea Gray will appear to present the big awards.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also honour the late John Lewis for his LGBTQ allyship.

The Golden State Equality Awards will stream live on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase.