John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Was ‘Hedging Her Bets’ With ‘Wild’ Pregnancy Reveal

It turns out that Chrissy Teigen’s surprise pregnancy reveal almost didn’t happen.

Teigen and husband John Legend announced that they were expecting their third child during the Aug. 13 premiere of Legend’s music video for his new song, “Wild”.

The baby news delighted fans around the world, but in a new interview, Legend explained why the reveal might have never come to light.

“[Chrissy] was kind of hedging her bets, because we were early in our pregnancy,” he told People.

“We hadn’t taken all the tests to make sure everything is okay, and she said, ‘Let’s just shoot it.’ And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene.”

The singer continued, “Then all the tests came back great and everything was healthy and good, so we knew it wouldn’t be too early to tell people that we were pregnant by that point. So by the time the edit was done, we were comfortable saying to the world that we were pregnant.”

Just before the video release, Legend talked with ET’s Rachel Smith about the possibility of expanding his family.

“We don’t plan these things. We haven’t planned them right now, but we’ll see what happens,” Legend said. “You spend enough time together, you never know.”

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 when Teigen appeared in Legend’s music video for “Stereo”.

They got engaged in Dec. 2011 and tied the knot 21 months later. The duo are parents to daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 4, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 2.