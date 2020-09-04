Rihanna’s New Amazon Documentary Set For Release In Summer 2021

After four years in the making, Rihanna’s long-awaited Amazon documentary finally has a solid release date.

Fans will be able to view the doc around July. 4 2021, according to the film’s director, Peter Berg.

In an interview with Collider, Berg described working on the project as an “epic journey.”

“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he shared.

“Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

Although Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, the film-maker insists that she’s been busier than ever, thanks to her various business ventures.

“She’s a remarkable woman, who every day seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavours at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with,” Berg continued.

“So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skincare line.”