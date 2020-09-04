Gavin Rossdale And Son Kingston Look Identical In New Photo

Gavin Rossdale shared a new picture with his son, Kingston, and it brings twinning to a new level.

The singer, who shares Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with ex-Gwen Stefani, shared the photo of him and his eldest son beachside.

“Son and heir,” he captioned the shot. “These kids steal your heart.”

Fans couldn’t help but notice how similar they looked.

“Beautiful! He got his mom’s and dad’s best features. Looks a little more like dad though,” one person said. Another added, “You guys have become twins!”

Kingston recently as asked on an Instagram Q&A what it is like to have a rockstar for a dad. “Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much,” he responded.

While Stefani and Rossdale share custody of their boys, during lockdown the three spent much of their time with Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, at his Oklahoma ranch.

“I miss them and they should be back. I haven’t had them for ten days, eleven days and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first, it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I’m like, I kind of prefer it when they’re around, actually,” Rossdale said at the time.