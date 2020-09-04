Kelly Ripa’s Husband Grabs Her Butt In Sexy Throwback Pic

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have never been shy when it comes to packing on the PDA.

Ripa took to Instagram to share a throwback of her locking lips with Consuelos right in front of photographers at an event in 2005.

“#tbt 2005 missn’ this kissn’ (and this dress),” wrote Ripa in the caption.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” star can be seen wearing a hot pink dress as Consuelos cheekily places his hand on her derrière.

The celebrity couple – who are parents to Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 – make no secret of the passion that they still share, even after 24 years of marriage.

Ripa recently posted a video of a shirtless Consuelos working on his rock-hard abs.

“How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty,” teased the loved-up TV star.