Sam Asghari Claps Back At Kelly Oxford For Her ‘Scary’ Comments On Pic Of Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is standing up for girlfriend Britney Spears.
In started when director/screenwriter Kelly Oxford commented on a picture of Spears and Asghari.
“This account finally got too scary for me,” she wrote.
RELATED: A Lawyer For Britney Spears Says Her Conservatorship Is ‘Voluntary,’ Singer Shows Love For Her Fans In Court Filing
Asghari clapped back, “what’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think… we need more people like her and less Karen’s. also instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”
View this post on Instagram
💟💟 #Chismosas 💟💟 @samasghari defiende a su novia @britneyspears de una hater en Instagram. La mujer, cuyo nombre es @kellyoxford y quien es directora y escritora, dejó un agresivo mensaje a la 'Princesa del Pop' en uno de sus últimos videos: 'Esta cuenta finalmente me dio miedo'. Esto provocó que Sam le respondiera lo siguiente: '¿Qué tiene de aterrador que la superestrella más grande del mundo sea ella misma (auténtica, divertida, humilde) sin importarle lo que piensen los demás? Necesitamos más personas como ella y menos como Karen 👋🏻 también Instagram instaló un botón para que des unfollow hace como 10 años'. Lo que sí es cierto es que la cantante pocas veces muestra outfits ostentosos y se nota que se entretiene en sus redes sociales, compartiendo momentos cotidianos con sus leales seguidores. Por último, Kelly limitó los comentarios en su cuenta de Instagram. Seguramente los fans de Britney fueron a dejarle mensajitos. 🤣🤣🤣 . . #SamAsghari #BritneySpears #farandula #chisme #lachismeriamx #trendy #news #noticias #espectaculos #novedades #media #actualidad #tendencias #show #gossip #gossipers #gossiptime #trend #trendy #tendencia #musica #gay #instagay #pop #music #cantante #FreeBritney #britney #queen
Despite Oxford’s comment, she has typically been in support for Spears and the Free Britney movement, even sharing a link to background information on the conservatorship.
For anyone worried about Britney Spears, here is a link for you. There are more actionable links on their IGhttps://t.co/PbkE4BACUr
— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) July 14, 2020
RELATED: Britney Spears Says She Isn’t Just Recycling Selfies For Instagram
On Monday, Spears’ lawyers filed to have her father, Jamie Spears, stripped of his sole conservator status.
“Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role,” court docs said.
However, they did add that it is a “voluntary conservatorship.”