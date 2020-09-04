Bindi Irwin Shares Tribute To Late Father Steve Irwin On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

Bindi Irwin is honouring her dad on the 14th anniversary of his tragic death.
Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 when Bindi was just 8-years-old.
The wildlife conservationist took to Instagram to share a beautiful photograph which shows her playing on the beach with her father as a child.
“You’re always in my heart,” wrote the now 22-year-old soon-to-be mom, captioning the touching picture.
Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, also shared a photograph honouring her late husband’s legacy.
“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she said in a tweet. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”
Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, recently revealed that they are expecting their first child.
“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she said in an Instagram post revealing the happy news.
Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️
The couple tied the knot back in March at the Australia Zoo.
“It is amazing to have gotten married. We are so grateful to take on this new era as a married couple, but it has been a really funny time,” Irwin told ET’s Lauren Zima in May.
“We have spent our honeymoon here at Australia Zoo caring for 1,200 animals. It’s been really fun.”
