Armie Hammer And Rumer Willis’ Relationship Is ‘Very Casual,’ Source Says

Looks like Armie Hammer may be getting back into the dating game following his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The actor was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, cozying up to Rumer Willis. The two were photographed walking arm in arm after having breakfast together at the Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood, California.

Willis, 32, wore a striped sweater, high-waisted white pants and matching sneakers for the outing, while Hammer, 34, opted for a cool and casual hooded sweatshirt and brown slacks. Both were wearing masks to keep safe from the coronavirus.

“They seemed happy and very familiar with one another,” a source tells ET, noting that they ate together for an hour. “They blended in with their masks on, and had their arms around each other closely while walking.”