Kim Kardashian Set To Become The Next Martha Stewart, Trademarks KKW Home Brand

Kim Kardashian is looking to elbow her way into Martha Stewart’s domain, with TMZ reporting that her attorneys have filed legal documents to trademark KKW Home.

According to the legal filings obtained by TMZ, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is apparently looking to brand her own bath and shower products, along with home furnishings and accessories.

TMZ lists such products as “bath mats and rugs, towels, shower curtains and liners, linens, drapes, afghans, throws, comforters, blankets, scented oils, room fragrances, candles, body and loofah sponges, bathroom caddies, soap dishes and dispensers, toilet paper holders, organizing and storage containers, trays, baskets, bowls and even wastebaskets.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals She And Big Sister Kim Kardashian Share Business ‘Advice’ With Each Other

Kardashian’s legal team is reportedly ensuring that the KKW Home trademark is locked in before proceeding.

TMZ reports that the proposed products in the KKW Home line will be sold in the same retail outlets that sell Kardashian-branded skincare products and cosmetics.

Other potential products listed under the legal filing include “moisturizers, creams, lotions, cleansers, body and face scrubs, face masks, facial and body oils, scrubs and more.”

RELATED: Kanye West Congratulates Kim Kardashian On Becoming A Billionaire After $200M Coty Deal

The news follows Kardashian’s recent deal with Coty, which coughed up $200 million to buy a 20-per-cent stake in her KKW beauty line