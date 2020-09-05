‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Star Michael Rooker Details Experience With COVID-19: ‘Quite A Battle’

Michael Rooker, known for his roles in “The Walking Dead” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, is revealing that he’s received a negative COVID-19 test after waging “quite a battle” with the coronavirus.

“If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19, and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle,” Rooker, 65, wrote in a Facebook post, accompanying a photo of his test results.

“And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level,” he added.

“For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed,” Rooker continued.

“In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day,” he wrote. “I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi-human in fact.”

He concluded by letting his followers know that “the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight… but bottom line, it ended up getting its a** knocked out! [by] my immune system. 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story…..”