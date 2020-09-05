Beyoncé Receives Sweet Birthday Greetings From Michelle Williams & Kelly Rowland

Beyoncé celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday, and she received some love from her former singing partners in Destiny’s Child.
Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams each paid tribute to Queen Bey, marking the occasion of her big day with some sweet birthday tributes for their former bandmates.
“To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself! YOU already know… Forever and ever babe!” Rowland wrote in photo of herself and Beyoncé that she shared on Instagram. “Happy Happy Birthday Love! #ItsBDAYBihhhh.”
“Bey always gets people with the baby pics or younger year type pics, so I thought I’d do the same. 😂🎉,” Williams wrote in a throwback photo of a teenage Beyoncé.
“The awesome thing about this picture is that it causes me to reflect on how you KNEW who you wanted to be!” Williams added. “You worked super hard and you are truly who you’ve always wanted to be!! I’m so honored to not only know who you’ve wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be!”
