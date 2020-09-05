John Travolta Shares Photo From ‘Lovely Lunch’ With Daughter Ella, Rocker Tommy Lee And Friends

John Travolta is sharing a peek into his personal life.

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and daughter Ella as they enjoyed a “love lunch” with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan, and son Brandon, whom he shares with ex Pamela Anderson.

The lunch, reported the Daily Mail, took place at Nobu in Malibu, celebrating Furlan’s birthday.

Furlan also shared a photo from the celebratory meal on her Instagram Stories.

Last month, Travolta shared a sweet photo of himself dancing with Ella, their way of paying tribute to the actor’s late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away this summer after a two-year battle with breast cancer.