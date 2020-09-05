Generous Blake Shelton Pays For Texas Teacher’s Back-To-School Wishlist

Blake Shelton is displaying some generosity toward a teacher in need.

On Monday, a Texas teacher sent the country star a plea.

“@blakeshelton PLEASE,” the teacher wrote.

“I teach at a low income school in Texas. I have never had my list cleared. Could you at least share. It would mean everything to me to #clearthelist. TX loves you!”

RELATED: Blake Shelton Responds To Luke Bryan Saying Fans Only Listen To His New Music For Gwen Stefani

The tweet linked to the teacher’s Amazon wishlist, including some children’s books and some various arts and crafts supplies.

Shelton responded, writing, “Ah hell… I’ve had a few drinks. I’ll take care of it for ya.”