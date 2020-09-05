Cast Of ‘The Princess Bride’ Reuniting To ‘Ensure That Trump Loses Wisconsin, And Thereby The White House’

The cast of “The Princess Bride” is planning a virtual reunion in hopes of achieving an ambitious goal: to prevent Donald Trump from spending four more years in the White House.

On Friday, Cary Elwes — who played Westley/the Dread Pirate Roberts in the beloved 1987 film — took to Twitter announce he would be joined by “Princess Bride” co-stars Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and more for an online reunion slated for next weekend.

The tweet links to the website of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin; the reunion will raise money to “to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House” (Wisconsin is a key “battleground state” in the upcoming presidential election).

#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck https://t.co/NTXPMpRiLk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

According to the site, Elwes, Wright and Patinkin will be joined by Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crysal, Rob Reiner “and special guests” for a script read, followed by a Cast Q&A moderated by comedian Patton Oswalt.

Donations are being accept to watch the event, which will only be livestreamed once.

The livestream will take place on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.