Ted Cruz Sent To The Fire Swamp When He Tries To Troll ‘The Princess Bride’ Reunion

The cast of “The Princess Bride” is planning a virtual reunion in hopes of achieving an ambitious goal: to prevent Donald Trump from spending four more years in the White House.

On Friday, Cary Elwes — who played Westley/the Dread Pirate Roberts in the beloved 1987 film — took to Twitter announce he would be joined by “Princess Bride” co-stars Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and more for an online reunion slated for next weekend.

The tweet links to the website of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin; the reunion will raise money to “to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House” (Wisconsin is a key “battleground state” in the upcoming presidential election).

#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck https://t.co/NTXPMpRiLk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

According to the site, Elwes, Wright and Patinkin will be joined by Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crysal, Rob Reiner “and special guests” for a script read, followed by a Cast Q&A moderated by comedian Patton Oswalt.

Donations are being accept to watch the event, which will only be livestreamed once.

Republican Ted Cruz decided to weigh in with a doctored quote from the film, slamming the cast for daring to bring “Hollywood politics” into “that perfect movie.”

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020

Screenwriter Ed Solomon fired back, telling Cruz that his late friend William Goldman — who wrote the novel and the film’s screenplay — “couldn’t stand you.”

For what it’s worth, Ted, William Goldman, who wrote those lines, couldn’t stand you. https://t.co/2jzer0mWOf — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the source of the original tweet, Cary Elwes, also issued a response to Cruz’s snark, telling him, “if you only left the fire swamp you could join us.”

The livestream will take place on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.