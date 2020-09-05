Christina Aguilera Watches ‘Mulan’ With Her Kids, Answers Fan’s Questions About The Movie

With “Mulan” finally being released, families are coming together to take in the live-action remake.

One of those being Christina Aguilera, who sang “Reflection” on the 1998 original. Only a teenager at the time, the song shot her to stardom. She has since re-recorded the song for the new movie.

Introducing her kids, Max, 12, and Summer, 6, to the remake, Aguilera live-tweeted their experience while watching it on Disney+ and took part in a Q&A.

RELATED: ‘Mulan’ Will Be Available To All Disney+ Subscribers At No Extra Charge In December

“My kids know about #Mulan, but they haven’t seen the live-action version yet. They’ve heard the music, they saw me recording it in the studio — so it’s a beautiful thing to share that with my children now,” she tweeted.

My kids know about #Mulan, but they haven’t seen the live action version yet. They’ve heard the music, they saw me recording it in the studio — so it’s a beautiful thing to share that with my children now 🤗 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 4, 2020

Aguilera also responded to a fan who asked her which version of “Reflection” she likes better.

“I am partial to the new version of Reflection for sure,” she replied. “Although I look back and smile at the version I did as a teen…I can hear the youth of a girl who doesn’t fully know herself or the power of her instrument yet. I’ve gotten to know myself better over the past 20 years…”

and I am more aware of what I am capable of- having developed a deeper and more self assured tone, owning my voice now as a grown matured & experienced woman. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Shows Off Killer Vocals In Music Video For New Version Of ‘Mulan’ Classic ‘Reflection’

Check out more of Aguilera’s tweets below:

Once a Disney girl, always a Disney girl. #Mulan pic.twitter.com/PxqJzvPL2C — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

*Starts humming A Girl Worth Fighting For* #Mulan — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

Now as a mom seeing this, it’s funny. Reminds me of my daughter – how she resists me at all costs to fuss with her hair or wear any type of dress! But gives me a deeper sense of appreciation and acceptance for who she is and the unique, special person she feels comfortable to be. pic.twitter.com/uUCRIUnvKn — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

This movie is filled with such incredible female fire energy 🔥🔥🔥 given both the star of the film and director are inspiring, strong women!! Evoking such presence and power. @yifei_cc #NikiCaro. Honored to be a part of it ❤️ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020