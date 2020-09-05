Christina Aguilera Watches ‘Mulan’ With Her Kids, Answers Fan’s Questions About The Movie

By Jamie Samhan.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

With “Mulan” finally being released, families are coming together to take in the live-action remake.

One of those being Christina Aguilera, who sang “Reflection” on the 1998 original. Only a teenager at the time, the song shot her to stardom. She has since re-recorded the song for the new movie.

Introducing her kids, Max, 12, and Summer, 6, to the remake, Aguilera live-tweeted their experience while watching it on Disney+ and took part in a Q&A.

“My kids know about #Mulan, but they haven’t seen the live-action version yet. They’ve heard the music, they saw me recording it in the studio — so it’s a beautiful thing to share that with my children now,” she tweeted.

Aguilera also responded to a fan who asked her which version of “Reflection” she likes better.

“I am partial to the new version of Reflection for sure,” she replied. “Although I look back and smile at the version I did as a teen…I can hear the youth of a girl who doesn’t fully know herself or the power of her instrument yet. I’ve gotten to know myself better over the past 20 years…”

Check out more of Aguilera’s tweets below:

