Rihanna Is ‘Completely Fine Now’ After Receiving Black Eye And Bruising From Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna is hurting after an electric scooter accident.

The singer was spotted out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica sporting a black eye and swelling to her face. The singer waited in her Escalada while staff brought out food and drink.

RELATED: Rihanna Answers 18 Questions From A$AP Rocky For ‘Vogue’ Video

Some outlets suggested that the bruising was from a physical altercation but her rep confirmed to TMZ that the bruising is the result of her scooter flipping over and her hitting her face and forehead.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” Rihanna’s rep told People.

“Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” they added.

Backgrid

ET Canada has reached out to RiRi’s rep for comment.

RELATED: Rihanna’s New Amazon Documentary Set For Release In Summer 2021

Earlier this week, director Peter Berg revealed that the long-awaited Amazon documentary on Rihanna finally has a release date.

He told Collider that the film is expected out around July 4, 2021.