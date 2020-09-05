‘Mank’: Netflix Shares First-Look Photos At David Fincher’s New Film About The Making Of ‘Citizen Kane’

Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” is generally regarded as one of the best — if not the best — movie ever made, and a new film from acclaimed director David Fincher explores the tumultuous making of the 1941 cinematic classic.
On Saturday, Netflix shared some first-look photos from “Mank”, Fincher’s upcoming film focusing on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who wrote the “Citizen Kane” screenplay.
The film put Welles at odds with powerful newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, who correctly ascertained that the film’s protagonist, Charles Foster Kane, was a thinly veiled portrayal of Hearst (played in “Mank” by “Game of Thrones” star Charles Dance).
According to Netflix’s synopsis, “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of ‘Citizen Kane’ for Orson Welles.”
Oscar-winner Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz, while Tom Burke (whose credits include TV’s “The Musketeers” and C.B. Strike”) plays Welles. Amanda Seyfried plays Heart’s mistress, Marion Davies, while Lily Collins plays Mankiewicz’s nurse/personal assistant Rita Alexander, who faced the daunting task of trying to keep the hard-drinking screenwriter on track to complete the script.
Check out these just-released production stills from the upcoming film.