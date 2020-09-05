‘Mank’: Netflix Shares First-Look Photos At David Fincher’s New Film About The Making Of ‘Citizen Kane’

Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” is generally regarded as one of the best — if not the best — movie ever made, and a new film from acclaimed director David Fincher explores the tumultuous making of the 1941 cinematic classic.

On Saturday, Netflix shared some first-look photos from “Mank”, Fincher’s upcoming film focusing on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who wrote the “Citizen Kane” screenplay.

The film put Welles at odds with powerful newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, who correctly ascertained that the film’s protagonist, Charles Foster Kane, was a thinly veiled portrayal of Hearst (played in “Mank” by “Game of Thrones” star Charles Dance).

RELATED: Director David Fincher Surprises Quarantined Film Students With Video Masterclass