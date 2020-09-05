‘Mank’: Netflix Shares First-Look Photos At David Fincher’s New Film About The Making Of ‘Citizen Kane’

By Brent Furdyk.

Netflix
Netflix

Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” is generally regarded as one of the best — if not the best — movie ever made, and a new film from acclaimed director David Fincher explores the tumultuous making of the 1941 cinematic classic.

On Saturday, Netflix shared some first-look photos from “Mank”, Fincher’s upcoming film focusing on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who wrote the “Citizen Kane” screenplay.

The film put Welles at odds with powerful newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, who correctly ascertained that the film’s protagonist, Charles Foster Kane, was a thinly veiled portrayal of Hearst (played in “Mank” by “Game of Thrones” star Charles Dance).

RELATED: Director David Fincher Surprises Quarantined Film Students With Video Masterclass

According to Netflix’s synopsis, “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of ‘Citizen Kane’ for Orson Welles.”

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz, while Tom Burke (whose credits include TV’s “The Musketeers” and C.B. Strike”) plays Welles. Amanda Seyfried plays Heart’s mistress, Marion Davies, while Lily Collins plays Mankiewicz’s nurse/personal assistant Rita Alexander, who faced the daunting task of trying to keep the hard-drinking screenwriter on track to complete the script.

Check out these just-released production stills from the upcoming film.

Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz/Netflix
Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz/Netflix
Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies/Netflix
Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies/Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer/Netflix
Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer/Netflix
Lilly Collins as Rita Alexander and Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz/Netflix
Lilly Collins as Rita Alexander and Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz/Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP