Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Cure For Pregnancy Headaches, ‘I See The Light Finally’

Chrissy Teigen has always been very open about her personal life and that includes getting Botox for headaches during her pregnancy.

Teigen and husband John Legend are currently expecting their third child. They are already parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Unfortunately, one of the many side effects of pregnancy is headaches and migraines.

Teigen told her fans how the doctor “cleared” her to get Botox shots to help with the headaches.

“I get really really bad pregnancy headaches,” Teigen wrote. “Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle Botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms.”

She added, “Anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

One commenter wanted “more info” for non-pregnancy headaches.

“Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing,” Teigen replied.

Teigen also made sure to tell her followers to ask their doctors about getting Botox first.

“If you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of a cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your [obstetrician-gynecologist],” she said.

This isn’t the first time opened up about pregnancy headaches. In 2017, when pregnant with Miles, she said, “I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft.”

Turns out that witchcraft comes in the form of Botox.