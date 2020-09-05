Pamela Anderson Says She And Jon Peters Were ‘Never Legally Married’

Pamela Anderson is shedding new light on her short-lived marriage to Jon Peters.

On Saturday, the former “Baywatch” star issued a tweet, in response to a report from Page Six claiming that she’s dating her bodyguard, with the two having become close while quarantining together during the pandemic.

The Page Six story’s headline notes that Anderson’s alleged new romance comes “after her divorce from Jon Peters.”

The tweet contains a statement reading, “Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters – it was just a bizarre lunch … no ‘marriage’ no ‘divorce’ …”

She then issued a second tweet, linking to People‘s story about her and the unnamed bodyguard. “Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings – no Marraige [sic], no Divorce… just a bizarre theatrical lunch,” that tweet read, adding, “Pamela has a good sense of humour about it.”