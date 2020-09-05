Pamela Anderson Says She And Jon Peters Were ‘Never Legally Married’

Pamela Anderson is shedding new light on her short-lived marriage to Jon Peters.
On Saturday, the former “Baywatch” star issued a tweet, in response to a report from Page Six claiming that she’s dating her bodyguard, with the two having become close while quarantining together during the pandemic.
The Page Six story’s headline notes that Anderson’s alleged new romance comes “after her divorce from Jon Peters.”
The tweet contains a statement reading, “Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters – it was just a bizarre lunch … no ‘marriage’ no ‘divorce’ …”
She then issued a second tweet, linking to People‘s story about her and the unnamed bodyguard. “Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings – no Marraige [sic], no Divorce… just a bizarre theatrical lunch,” that tweet read, adding, “Pamela has a good sense of humour about it.”
Peters, the 74-year-old Hollywood producer whose films include “The Witches of Eastwick” and “Batman”, was reportedly married to Anderson, 52, for 12 days in January 2020.
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the two wed in “a secret ceremony” in Malibu on January 20, but split up less than two weeks later.
“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Anderson said in a statement to ET Canada. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”