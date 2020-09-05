Kit Harington Was Reportedly Told That He Would Kill The Night King On ‘Game Of Thrones’

It has been well over a year since “Game of Thrones” ended but all anyone can still think of is how the hit show ended.

Before the eighth and final season, Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, was reportedly told that he would be the one to kill the Night King.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) recalled how Harington told her that he was let in on the secret that he would end the Night King and like everyone at home watching, expected that to happen.

“He expected it to go that way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King,'” Williams said.

“And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time,” she added laughing. “Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season.”

Harington addressed the ending in an interview last year.

“I was a bit p***ed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King!” he admitted. “I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn’t get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya. I was secretly like, ‘I wanted to do that!’”

“But it was a really great twist, and it tied up Maisie’s journey in a really beautiful way,” he added. “Over the seasons, we’ve seen her build up these skills to become this hardened assassin, and she uses it all to kill our main antagonist.”