Halle Berry Incorporates Her Son Into Her Workout

Halle Berry doesn’t get her killer bod by sitting around all day and now she has found a fun way to incorporate her son Maceo, 6.

During her Fitness Friday Instagram series, Berry, 54, shared her “home kiddie workout”.

“With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout,” Berry wrote.

“Fun for him and *necessary* for me! Check stories for my exclusive at home kiddie workout,” she added.

The actress shared other sweat sessions using her son in her Instagram Stories including using him for partial deadlifts and hip lifts.

And if Berry’s recent pictures celebrating her 54th birthday are any indication of how well this workout works, it is worth the effort!

Berry shares Maceo with ex-Olivier Martinez. She is also mom to Nahla, 12.