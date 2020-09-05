‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Magician Terrifies Judges

Former marine turned magician James Stott brought fear to the “Britain’s Got Talent” stage during the semi-finals.

Leaving everything up to the judges, he attempted to persuade Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo, who is replacing Simon Cowell after he broke his back.

Stott dedicated the act to his grandfather, who was also a former marine, by leaving a picture of him and his dog tags on stage.

On the stage were five cardboard boxes, one of which Stott was in. Each judge had to pick a colour which corresponded with a number. That number was linked to a button which would release a tonne weight crashing down on the box.

Banjo was left to pick the final box. As the weight came crashing down the judges were on the edge of their seats.

Luckily, Stott then cut himself out of the remaining box. He then pressed the final detonator to confirm it wasn’t a setup.

And for his grandfather’s dog tags, the numbers on them played a very important part in ensuring his safety. Catch the full act up top.