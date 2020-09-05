Ciara’s Newborn Son Looks Just Like Dad Russell Wilson In Cute Video

Most newborns don’t really look like mom or dad, but for Ciara and Russell Wilson’s newest addition, there is no denying he is a daddy’s boy.

The couple welcomed Win Harrison Wilson on July 23 and immediately fans noticed how much he look like the Seattle Seahawks player.

Wilson shared a new video earlier this week of Win, captioning it “team no sleep.”

RELATED: Ciara Sends Encouraging Message To Moms As She Starts Her Fitness Journey After Baby No. 3

“Need to have more of these little things,” Wilson joked to Ciara in the video.

However, it was the similarity between father and son that everyone pointed out.

“OMG He’s so precious! Did Russ personally birth him lol? My [gosh] they are twins,” wrote one person. Another added, “Russell holding a infant version of himself omg.”

RELATED: Ciara Celebrates ‘Black Excellence’ And Shows Off Her Baby Bump Dance Moves In New ‘Rooted’ Music Video

Wilson and Ciara are also parents to Sienna, 3, and Future Zahir, 6, who she shares with ex-Future.