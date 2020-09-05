Diversity Brings Everyone To Tears On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ With Powerful Dance Inspired By Black Lives Matter

By Jamie Samhan.

Diversity brought everyone to tears during the semi-finals of “Britain’s Got Talent”.

Guest judge Ashley Banjo, who is standing in for Simon Cowell after he broke his back, led the performance that was inspired by Black Lives Matter.

The performance started with the poem The Great Realisation by Tomfoolery that was written about the uprising and police brutality.

The group then put on a moving performance all to the song “I Can’t Breathe”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the performance, Banjo said, “This performance is extremely special to me and the rest of Diversity. 2020 has been an incredible moment in history for both positive and negative reasons. We wanted to use the platform we’ve been given to make our voices heard, express how the events of this year have made us feel and think about how we might look back on them in the future… We call it hindsight 2020.”

Twitter loved the performance and shared their thoughts:

