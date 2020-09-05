Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley Perform At The Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley kicked off the Labour Day weekend with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

The duo hit the stage socially distanced, of course, to sing songs such as “Let The Circle Be Unbroken” and “Remind Me” which starts at the 50 minute mark in the video above.

“As long as the Opry keeps going, I have hope for country music and Nashville,” Paisley told viewers.

They also performed Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s song “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”.

“This is like the river, 6ft apart, for the pandemic,” Underwood joked about their spacing on stage after they finished.

With the pandemic ongoing, performances from the Opry has been going virtual. Next up is Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Mark Wills.

Catch the four of them on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.