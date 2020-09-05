Hugo Weaving On If He Would Reprise His Role For ‘Lord Of The Rings’, ‘The Matrix’

With “Lord of the Rings” getting the series treatment on Amazon, a few stars of the movie franchise have expressed interest in making some sort of cameo but Hugh Weaving it not one.

Weaving is best known for two roles– Elrond in “LOTR” and Agent Smith in “The Matrix”.

While speaking with Variety about his newest role in “Measure For Measure”, he was asked if he would return to any of his past characters.

“No way. Absolutely no,” Weaving said about joining the “Lord of the Rings” series.

As for “The Matrix”, he also isn’t much more enthused about reprising his character.

“‘Matrix’ might have happened,” he said. “But ‘Lord of the Rings,’ no, I would never — I’m not interested in that at all. Look, I loved being in New Zealand with all those great people, and it was like going back to a family but actually, to be honest, I think everyone had more than enough of it.”

Orlando Bloom, who played fellow elf Legolas in Peter Jackson’s films, also spoke out about if he will be part of the series.

Amazon should “probably [cast] a 19-year-old kid,” he joked.

However, Elijah Wood would “absolutely” come back as Frodo.