Jon Cryer Sparks Twitter Feud With Trump-Loving Congressman Matt Gaetz

By Brent Furdyk.

Jon Cryer took to social media to get political, and wound up getting into a war of words with a Florida congressman.

On Saturday, the “Pretty in Pink” star retweeted a message from Phil Ehr, the Democrat candidate in Florida who’s running agains Republican incumbent Matt Gaetz.

Commenting on the tweet, Cryer wrote that Gaetz “invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress.”

Gaetz responded, and took a shot at Cryer’s most famous television role.

Cryer fired back by reminding that he won an Emmy for the sitcom (co-star Charlie Sheen was nominated four times, but never won).

Gaetz then made an attempt at humour, writing, “What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections.”

Cryer, however, brought some receipts to back up what he wrote about Gaetz,

