Jon Cryer Sparks Twitter Feud With Trump-Loving Congressman Matt Gaetz

Jon Cryer took to social media to get political, and wound up getting into a war of words with a Florida congressman.

On Saturday, the “Pretty in Pink” star retweeted a message from Phil Ehr, the Democrat candidate in Florida who’s running agains Republican incumbent Matt Gaetz.

RELATED: Jon Cryer Recalls Working With Charlie Sheen During ‘Internet S**tstorm’

Commenting on the tweet, Cryer wrote that Gaetz “invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress.”

Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress. I just donated to his opponent @PhilEhr https://t.co/wAVK0CR0nt https://t.co/dXfLMSvqXy — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 5, 2020

Gaetz responded, and took a shot at Cryer’s most famous television role.

Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men. https://t.co/bNxQ9EegY7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 6, 2020

Cryer fired back by reminding that he won an Emmy for the sitcom (co-star Charlie Sheen was nominated four times, but never won).

Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy? https://t.co/VTE6g2yjZp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 6, 2020

Gaetz then made an attempt at humour, writing, “What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections.”

What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections. https://t.co/7ZUyIw2UUL — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 6, 2020

Cryer, however, brought some receipts to back up what he wrote about Gaetz,