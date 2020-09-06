Zac Efron Spotted In Australia With Rumoured Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

It looks like there’s a new woman in Zac Efron’s life.

Rumours have been swirling that the “Baywatch” star has been dating Australian Vanessa Valladares, and the two were spotted on Saturday having brunch at a beachside eatery in Lennox Head, Australia.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Efron, 32, and his rumoured new girlfriend recently returned from a vacation in Australian ski resort Thredbo.

RELATED: The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Daddy’ Zac Efron

In the pics, Efron is looking at something on his phone while Valladares sits next to him, smiling.

The Mail also reports that Valladares met Efron in July when she was working as a waitress; she’s rumoured to have quit her job and is reportedly staying with Efron at Belongil Beach in Byron Bay.

Check out pics taken on Sept. 5:

Splash News

Splash News

Previously, Perth Now reported that Efron had originally intended to return to Los Angeles in August, but extended his tourist visa from three months to 12.

In addition, the former “High School Musical” star has been reportedly looking to buy a home in Byron Bay.