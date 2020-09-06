Drake Eats Pasta Out Of Spotify Plaque Commemorating 1 Billion Streams Of ‘In My Feelings’

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Drake was recently honoured by Spotify when his single “In My Feelings” topped a whopping 1 billion streams.

To commemorate that amazing achievement, the music streaming service sent the Toronto rapper a special plaque mounted in a black frame.

Drake took to Instagram on Saturday to share a brief video of his new award — which he used as a bowl that was filled with pasta.

The video opens with a shot of the pasta-filled plaque and then pans out to show Drake sitting in his kitchen.

He then sticks a fork into the pasta and shovels a big bite into his mouth before dabbing his lips with a napkin and making an exit.

This isn’t the first time that Champagne Papi has used one of his awards as a receptacle for food and drink.

To promote his third album, Nothing Was the Same, he shared a video in which his 2011 Grammy Award arrives in the mail.

After opening the box and taking out the statue, Drake and his pals proceed to take shots out of the Grammy.

