Gemma Arterton Would Never Play A Bond Girl Now: ‘She Didn’t Really Have Anything To Do’

Gemma Arterton once played a Bond girl, but would never take that kind of role now.

Gemma Arterton was just 21 when she played Strawberry Fields alongside Daniel Craig in his second outing as 007, 2008’s “Quantum of Solace”, but in a new interview with The Telegraph she laments the lack of depth in those type of roles.

While Arterton insists she still feels “enormous gratitude” to producer Barbara Broccoli for casting her, she also admits she had no idea “how long that film would follow me around.”

Arterton, now 34, adds, “You know, I haven’t seen it for about 15 years either, so I can’t really remember what’s in it or what I did, but I know I wouldn’t choose a role like that now.”

The reason, she explains, was because the character “was funny and she was sweet, but she didn’t really have anything to do – or a backstory.”

As for the upcoming “No Time to Die”, which features a script punch-up by “Fleabag” phenom Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Arterton is circumspect.

“I don’t know what she’s going to do with it,” she says, “but the main thing you hope is that they still have the good lines — the punchlines. And that they’re funny.”

In the interview, Arterton demonstrates her evolved attitude by offering the example of “being confronted on set with an intimate moment or scene that was not in the script. So it’ll be: ‘You’ll do the scene like this, and now just go and make out with that actor over there.’ And you’re thinking: ‘Hang on, that’s not in the script, and you haven’t even spoken to me about that.’ And at that point you’re in front of all the crew and under pressure, when you should have dialogue way before that where you get asked: ‘Are you cool with this?’ Now I will say something. I don’t mind if I seem a bit difficult, whereas when I was younger I would have thought: ‘Who am I to challenge that?'”