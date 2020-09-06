Eric Burdon Slams Trump For Unauthorized Use Of The Animals’ ‘House Of The Rising Sun’

There’s a lengthy list of music stars who’ve taken issue with having their music played at Donald Trump’s rallies without permission, ranging from Neil Young to Steven Tyler to Adele.

The latest name to add to that roster is Eric Burdon, frontman for British Invasion hitmakers The Animals.

On Saturday, the 79-year-old rocker shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask emblazoned with the word “VOTE.”

“Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that #Trump #864511320 used #HouseoftheRisingSun for his rally the other day,” he said of The Animals’ rock version of the classic folk song about a house of ill repute in New Orleans, while also sneaking in the #864511320 hashtag, which links to an Instagram page for Joe Biden’s campaign.

“A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly!” added Burdon of Trump before referencing another Animals it. “Far more appropriate for this time in our history might be #WeGottaGetOutofThisPlace.”



Burdon concluded by telling his followers, “This is my answer #vote #saveourdemocracy #bidenharris2020.”

Back in June, The Rolling Stones announced they’d be taking legal action against Trump after his campaign repeatedly ignored cease-and-desist letters over the unauthorized use of their song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

“This could be the last time Trump uses any Jagger/ Richards songs on his campaigns,” the band’s rep said in a statement.

“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” the rep added. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”