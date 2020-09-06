Cardi B Calls Out Photoshopped Pics Of Herself Online: ‘Trying To Make People Bash Me About My Looks’

Cardi B has had it with people disparaging her by posting Photoshopped pics of her online.

In an Instagram post (which she later deleted), she called out those who try to put her down with doctored photos altering her appearance to make her look less attractive.

“It’s the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose….and the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago …..That’s why I pray everyday and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumours about me to now photoshopping me tryinh to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago …like when was the last time I had nose ring?” she wrote.

“And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy ?😂😂😂WHAT DONT YA GET …” she continued.

“Tryinh to bring me down and doing f**k s**t to me it’s only going to bring you lil pleasure and laughter for a day or 2 then ya going to get reminded AGAIN AND AGAIN that no matter what ya tried I still came on top!” she added. “And the sad shit is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN !”

While Cardi’s post was taken down, Pop Crave shared a screenshot of the original, featuring the altered image next to the original.