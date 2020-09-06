Maya Hawke Opens Up About Dyslexia: ‘I Was Kicked Out Of School For Not Being Able To Read’

Maya Hawke has been busy promoting a new project that’s close to her heart: the release of her debut album, Blush.

The “Stranger Things” star, 22, was interviewed by NPR about the album, which explores themes of young adulthood, and she opened up about the struggles she’s had after being diagnosed with dyslexia as a child.

Hawke shared that even though it was “deeply difficult” as a child, she now views dyslexia is “one of the great blessings of my life in a lot of ways.”

However, she also delved back into some of those childhood difficulties.

“But I did get, like, kicked out of school for not being able to read when I was a kid. I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities. And it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited,” she continued.

“The wonderful thing about today’s world is that there are so many options,” she added. “There’s something about having had a limitation in regards to my ability to produce and take in stories that made me even more determined to love them and understand them and grow in them.”

She credits her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, for their support along the way.

“It was deeply difficult, you know, to be in the slow class. Every grade that went by, you get dropped down into a lower and lower reading group. And other kids find out. And there’s bullying in place,” she said.

“But my parents did a wonderful job of encouraging me to be creative,” she added.