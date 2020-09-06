Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Down After Internet ‘Trolls’ Get To Her

Just like the rest of us, even celebs are affected by negative comments.

And no one knows better than Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Fresh off being announced as one of the new “Dancing with the Stars” contestants, Bristowe opened up on her Instagram Stories about how Internet trolls can get to you.

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” Bristowe captioned a picture with her eyes full of tears. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” she said in another slide. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo.”

Adding, “I felt my feelings, I got it out. Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything. I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what’s important in life.”

The Canadian “Bachelorette” star will make her “DWTS” debut on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.