Whoopi Goldberg Credits Barbra Walters, ‘The View’ For Saving Her Career After George W. Bush Comments

Whoopi Goldberg has always spoken her mind but it was her 2004 comments about then-President George W. Bush that nearly ended her career.

The comedian was at a fundraiser for the campaign of John Kerry and John Edwards when she used Bush’s name to make a sexual joke. The move cost her sponsorship deals such as Slim-Fast and other work.

“Listen, I got very, very lucky because I got into some trouble where I pissed off a politician and then I lost everything really,” Goldberg said during the digital “The Art of the Interview” series that is part of Drew Barrymore’s new talk show.

“I lost my ability to make a living, I lost any kind of things that I had going on that would bring money in, so I didn’t work for five years.”

That is when Barbra Walters stepped in and got Goldberg the co-hosting job on “The View”.

“Barbara Walters, God bless her, said, ‘I need another person. Would you ever consider?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ Because I had gone through all of my savings,” Goldberg added. ”You know taking care of your family, everything is sitting on you. And so, I went through everything and she gave me a job which has lasted 10 years now and I’m really grateful for.”

Goldberg is now getting ready to head into season 28 of “The View” alongside Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines on Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, “The Drew Barrymore Show” debuts on Global on Sept. 14.