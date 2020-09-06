Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Becomes Hits 6 Consecutive Weeks At No. 1, Ties Records Set By Whitney Houston & The Beatles

Taylor Swift has another massive hit on her hands with Folklore, and Billboard reports that the album has just spent its sixth consecutive weeks at the No. 1 spot in the Billboard 200 chart.

This now gives Folklore the most weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s Views held the top spot for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2016. In addition, this now ties Swift with the late Whitney Houston for the record for female artist with the most cumulative weeks at No. 1.

According to Billboard, Folklore “also has the most weeks at No. 1 for any non-R&B/hip-hop album, or an album by a woman, since Adele’s 25 tallied 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 between Dec. 12, 2015, and March 12, 2016.”

Swift has also now tied a record set by The Beatles, with she and the Fab Four the only two acts who have had five albums that spent six weeks at No. 1.