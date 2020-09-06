Justin Bieber Covers K-Ci & JoJo’s ‘All My Life’

Justin Bieber is putting his spin on K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life”.

The Canadian singer shared his cover on Instagram.

Sitting at the piano, a shirtless Bieber gave the song a shot.

“Not sure I nailed the words but u get the vibe,” he captioned the video.

The video looks to be taken at the same time that Bieber filmed the “Popstar” music video as he is in the same purple and green silk pants.