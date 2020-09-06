Donzell Taggart’s Viral Walmart Tour Videos Catch The Eye Of Viola Davis

Shopping at Walmart just got a whole lot more exciting.

Up and coming singer Donzell Taggart has been making waves with his Walmart Tour.

Unsuspecting Walmarts across the United States have been lucky enough to witness Taggart’s impromptu concerts, which he then shares on social media.

A recent performance in Arkansas caught the attention of Viola Davis, who re-shared the clip on her Instagram.

“This gave me chills! You betta sang, @donzelltaggart!! 😩😭😍🔥,” she captioned the post.

Check out more of Taggart’s Walmart concerts below: