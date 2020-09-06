Tana Mongeau Apologizes For Past Apologies

Tana Mongeau is apologizing for her past apologizes.

The YouTube star published a new video on Sept. 4 titled “a long overdue apology” to apologize for a number of mistakes and the apologizes that followed those.

“I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for being such a big part of cancel culture for the entirety of my career. I don’t deserve a platform if I continue to act in such a gas-lighting and irresponsible manner, and I’m so sorry for how long I’ve done that,” she said.

She continued, “I want to express my utter disgust with every single apology video I ever made. I’m sorry for uploading them, I’m sorry for defending them, and I’m sorry for putting them out to such a huge audience. I did nothing but look at apology videos as people digging up my past again.”

Mongeau continued to say she won’t return to the platform until she is “someone that can shape youth in far better ways” than how she was influenced growing up.

“There is no excuse for the amount of time it took me…but I was so stuck in my narcissistic, egotistical ways that I was convinced I was a good person and I had nothing to learn,” she continued.

Mongeau then further re-apologized for attending a party in recent weeks with other viral stars and for alleged racist microaggressions.

She also announced she would be making a donation to the NAACP, Feeding America and Pandemic Of Love.