Beyoncé Shares Photo Of Herself As A Baby In Celebration Of Her Birthday

Beyoncé is celebrating her 39th birthday that took place on Sept. 4 with a throwback photo of herself as a baby.

The singer posted the picture on her website, writing, “It’s Virgo season. I want to thank everyone for the birthday love and beautiful birthday wishes.”

Comparing Bey’s baby photo to a picture of her daughter Rumi, 3, the two look identical.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s other two children, Sir, 3, and Blue Ivy, 8, both take after dad.