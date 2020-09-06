Tracee Ellis Ross Announces ‘Reimagined’ Rendition Of ‘Golden Girls’

Tracee Ellis Ross is putting a spin on “Golden Girls”.

The star, along with Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard and Regina King, will take part in “The Zoom Where It Happens”.

Sharing the news, Ross described the event as “our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-Black cast of your favourite actresses.”

The event will “further engage our community and drive change” while sharing “how you can make a change during this election!”

The event will be hosted by Lena Waithe and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

While it is free, the show does require registration and happens on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. ET.