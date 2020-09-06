Justin Bieber Is Focusing On Becoming A ‘Good Husband And Future Dad’

Justin Bieber is getting real.

The singer addressed his past mistakes and how he is focusing on his future in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

“I came from a small town in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money and fame,” he wrote. “I just loved music.”

He then addressed how his “insecurities and frustrations” dictated what he valued.

“I let my ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships,” he continued.

Bieber said how “truth and love” now motivate him.

Adding, “I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!”

He concluded, “I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.”