Brian Austin Green Pays For Teacher’s Amazon Wish List As She Struggles To Buy School Supplies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Brian Austin Green is giving back.

The actor, who is a father of four, made a generous donation to Collingswood, New Jersey preschool teacher Amy Hoffman after she contacted him following his first Instagram Live.

Hoffman, who usually has around 15 children in her class, told TMZ how she tagged Green on social media to direct him to her Amazon Wish List, where she’d listed a bunch of school supplies that she needed with kids now heading back to school again.

She told the publication how the star, who spoke about his kids and how they’d handled virtual learning during his Instagram chat, then paid off the whole thing, which came to around $655 CAD.

Hoffman explained how with the coronavirus pandemic, teachers are now more desperate than ever for school supplies because kids can no longer share things.

She said how her school supply budget is usually around $327, but even on a good day, teachers have to pay out of pocket expenses to cover what they need.

Hoffman said she started receiving supplies after Green covered the expense.