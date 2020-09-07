Big Sean Drops ‘Lithuania’ Music Video Featuring Travis Scott And Announces New Record Label

Big Sean is having a big week.

On Friday, the rapper dropped his new video for “Lithuania”, featuring Travis Scott, which takes inspiration from the “The Shining” for its visuals.

The video arrived at the same time as Sean’s latest album, Detroit 2, which also features a surprise appearance from comedian Dave Chappelle on the track “Story by Dave Chappelle”.

On the track, Chappelle tells the story of how Sean’s father James Anderson gave him a big pep talk after he bombed a performance.

“[Chappelle] was like, ‘I love your dad, man. I love your dad.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I love your dad,’” Sean told Apple Music. “Actually that was the first thing he said to me. I’m like, ‘Yo, what’s up.’ He’s like, ‘Yo, I love your dad, man.’ And then he said, ‘Yo, I’m a big fan.’ But that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t.’”

He continued, “You know, so when I told Dave I was working on the album for Detroit, he was like, ‘Bro, not only will I do the skit, I’ll come out and do a show with you. You know, I’ll come out and support you just ’cause I believe in you.’ You know, so I appreciate him for being on that level of humility still when he is who he is, you know.”

On top of all that, Sean revealed that following his latest album release, he plans on starting his own record label.

The revelation was prompted after a fan on Twitter asked whether he is still signed to G.O.O.D. Music.

Yep! I’m starting my own after this album though. Any artist u think I need to sign? It’s time! https://t.co/CemIZcC4nB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

Sean also asked fans for suggestions about which artists he should sign to his new label.