Country Singer Travis Tritt Trends After Supporting James Woods’ Call To Block ‘Resisters’ On Twitter

Travis Tritt wants to shut down the resistance.

Over the weekend, the 57-year-old country singer surprised people by trending on Twitter for expressing his political opinions.

It all started when actor and outspoken Donald Trump supporter James Woods put out a call for everyone to block 20 Twitter accounts with the hashtag “resist” in their bio each day with the aim of isolating liberals in their own “echo chamber.”

Reminder: block any twenty accounts a day that have the hashtag “resist” in their profile. It slows them down and offsets Twitter’s shadow-banning of conservative accounts. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2020

Use the search function. Type in “#resist” and spend a few minutes blocking as many as you can. Let them sit in an echo chamber screaming at the sky together. If millions of us do it, they are herded into a corner. Use other obvious key words as well. It adds up. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2020

Tritt was apparently taken with the idea, echoing Woods’ called, telling fans to make people with “#resist” in their profile “as irrelevant as they have tried to make the rest of us.”

Per my friend @RealJamesWoods, type #resist in your Twitter search bar. Block at least twenty of these accounts per day. We will soon make them as irrelevant as they have tried to make the rest of us. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 5, 2020

He added that he’s actually been blocking accounts for several months now.

FYI – I’ve been doing this for months prior to @RealJamesWoods suggestion. https://t.co/1c0whsbLSu — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 5, 2020

In response, many on Twitter flipped things by taking pride in being blocked by Tritt, while others noted that they weren’t even aware of who the country singer is.

Travis Tritt has blocked me and this is only the second time I’ve thought about him. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 7, 2020

As a kid who grew up on ‘90s country, this is pretty surreal, especially because we’ve never interacted, but your loss, Travis Tritt. I’m delightful. 😌 pic.twitter.com/fNxdWBqUTA — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 7, 2020

Travis Tritt is trending and I wanted to see what it was about and I find out I’m blocked and never said anything to him. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Rn2ZRvNmUv — David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 6, 2020

I’m now going to destroy all of the James Woods DVD’s and Travis Tritt CD’s I don’t actually have. pic.twitter.com/lTCgNbjEOs — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) September 7, 2020

I’ve been blocked by both James Woods and Travis Tritt. Had anyone asked me about Travis Tritt before today I would have said he was a nice guy based off meeting him at the Kentucky Derby a few years ago. Now I’m going to re-tell that story and make him seem like a huge asshole. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 7, 2020