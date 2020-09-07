Country Singer Travis Tritt Trends After Supporting James Woods’ Call To Block ‘Resisters’ On Twitter

By Corey Atad.

Travis Tritt. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/CP Images
Travis Tritt. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/CP Images

Travis Tritt wants to shut down the resistance.

Over the weekend, the 57-year-old country singer surprised people by trending on Twitter for expressing his political opinions.

RELATED: James Woods Declares That Trump ‘Loves America More Than Any President In My Lifetime’

It all started when actor and outspoken Donald Trump supporter James Woods put out a call for everyone to block 20 Twitter accounts with the hashtag “resist” in their bio each day with the aim of isolating liberals in their own “echo chamber.”

Tritt was apparently taken with the idea, echoing Woods’ called, telling fans to make people with “#resist” in their profile “as irrelevant as they have tried to make the rest of us.”

He added that he’s actually been blocking accounts for several months now.

RELATED: James Woods Mocks Alyssa Milano Over Gun Hoarding Rant

In response, many on Twitter flipped things by taking pride in being blocked by Tritt, while others noted that they weren’t even aware of who the country singer is.

Click to View Gallery

Yee-Haw! 15 Country Songs For Your Summer Playlist
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP