Young K Belts Out Stunning Cover Of Jason Mraz’s ‘I’m Yours’ To Celebrate Day6’s 5th Anniversary

By Becca Longmire.

Young K sparked an online frenzy after releasing a cover of Jason Mraz’s 2008 single “I’m Yours” Monday.

The South Korean musician, real name Kang Young-hyun, is best known as the bassist, vocalist and rapper of South Korean rock band Day6, who recently released their debut mini album The Book of Us: Gluon.

The group celebrated their 5-year anniversary on the same day as Young K dropped his latest cover clip.

Young K was joined by Kiyoon Kim on guitar, with the track being mixed by Wooseok Jun and filmed and edited by Gwanghoon Seo.

Fans were quick to comment on the song on social media, with one person posting: “He was tired and sick, but he pushed through recording these songs just so he can give us these beautiful covers up to their 5th anniversary. Thank you will never be enough.”

